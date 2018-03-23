Star of the Week: Walter Kautondokwa

Our Star of the Week is the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa middleweight champion Walter Kautondokwa, who on Tuesday successfully defended his crown when he knocked out tough-as-nails Argentinian opponent Billi Godoy in the 5th round of their fight, which served as the main bout of ‘The Legacy Independence Boxing Bonanza’ held at the Ramatex Hall in Windhoek.

With the victory, the undefeated Kautondokwa (17 wins from 17 fights) edged closer to a world title fight as he is now ranked third by the WBO and that leaves him within touching distance of the world title.

After the fight, Kautondokwa’s handler Nestor Tobias said: “It was a great performance by Walter and he has again proved he is the best. It was a job well done and we will go and sit down and plan the way forward for Walter but obviously a world title fight is our only objective right now. Since most champions out there are scared to fight him, we will have to motivate with the WBO committee and hopefully go for the number one spot on the rankings because if Walter becomes the mandatory challenger, the world champion will have nowhere to run.”