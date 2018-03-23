Robbers shoot farmer’s wife, steal N$200,000

Loide Jason

Windhoek-The 56-year-old wife of a semi-commercial farmer sustained serious injuries after she was shot with a shotgun by robbers who then stole N$200,000 her husband generated from selling some of his farm produce.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Embumba village, Oshikuku Constituency, Omusati Region.

The victim is the wife of the owner of an irrigated small-scale commercial crop farming project known as Epandulo in the constituency of Onesi.

Rauha Haduwa, a Namibian female from Embumba village, has since been discharged from hospital after she received treatment for her injuries.

It is alleged the victim was fast asleep when the criminals used unknown objects to open the window and cut the burglar bars of the window, to gain entrance to the bedroom.

According to information provided by the police spokesperson of Omusati Region, Warrant Officer Lineekela Shikongo, the victim was shot in the right arm during the robbery.

“They broke the door of the victim ‘s sleeping room, shot three times through the door with a firearm and as a result one of the bullets hit the victim in the right arm (next to the wrist), then kicked and tied her up with ropes and stole the money,” said the warrant officer.

Shikongo said the gang of four suspects initially got away with a flat screen television screen, a shotgun and the safe containing N$200 000.

The value of the gun is N$7,800 and the flat television set worth N$21,653.

However, Shikongo said the TV and shotgun were recovered from one of the getaway vehicles that got stuck when the gang tried to flee the scene.

The policeman said the suspects had three getaway vehicles of which two got stuck and they only managed to get away in one vehicle, leaving the other vehicles behind.

“Two X Toyota Corollas with registration numbers N 34629 SH and N 1586 SH allegedly used in the commission of crime were seized by the police. One vehicle was found about 78 metres from the victim’s house and the other vehicle was found stuck in the mud at Embumba village,” explained Shikongo. Both vehicles are being kept by the police.

Shikongo said a case of armed robbery with aggravating circumstances was opened against the culprits although no arrest was yet made. A manhunt is on for the criminals.