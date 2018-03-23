Namibia to host renown London make-up artist

Pinehas Nakaziko

London award-winning makeup artist and hair stylist, Ray Jeweled, also known as Rachel, will be in Namibia in May, to offer make-up training under the theme ‘Hair and Beauty Master Class Namibia’.

The beauty master class training for upcoming and beauty expects in the make-up and hair industry will be in collaboration with the P&I Artistry brand, owned by local beautician, Penny Nangula, who is also hosting the event. The aim of the training is to share skills on women’s hair, make up, and personal hygiene, and enhance the training of upcoming make-up artists and hairstylists. “The event will help unite beauty experts who will get the opportunity to learn from each other, and promote entrepreneurship within the beauty industry,” says Nangula.

Nangula says she asked Ray Jeweled to come and share her London experience in Namibia, and she proudly agreed. “Ray Jeweled inspired me with her amazing work, and her inspirational impact on me as I always looked at her work and felt this cannot end here but to try my luck by inviting her,” says Nangula, adding that as an upcoming make-up artist and hairstylist, her interest in Ray Jeweled’s work sparked a great passion to achieve great things in the beauty industry.

The training will be taking place on May 12-13 in Oniipa, Oshikoto region and Ondangwa in the Oshana region, with the venues still to be announced at a later stage. Organisers says they expect more than 40 trainees either in make-up or hair styling. Nangula’s career started way back in high school when she used to take care of herself, her friends and teachers’ hair. “I always cared for my hair, skin, nails, and hygiene. I turned my career into reality when I travel around the country spreading my love for hair and beauty, reaching out mostly to brides, bridesmaids and other women who are not only look beautiful, but also feel beautiful,” she says.

Ray Jeweled’s career came into limelight after many years of experience within the beauty industry, alongside top beauty brands in her country. She found a great niche in the market. Her knowledge and expertise has allowed her to put together a range of beauty products which are extremely high quality and valuable for everyone.

​She launched her Ray Jeweled Beauty products that are for people who are in love with high quality beauty products looking and feeling good. After several years of exploration, last May she introduced her makeup and hair brands to the world with her master class training. Her make-up brushes are defined as soft, attractive and high quality. The brand’s products are made to stand out from the rest. Within the few next month, Ray Jeweled will expand her beauty products, ranging from highly pigmented eye shadow palettes to feather like eyelashes to a range of vital beauty tools.

For those interested in the upcoming training in the country, different packages will be available ranging from N$2500 to N$ 6500, including goodies, make-up kits as per request of the trainees.