Industry Loop: Ignorance

Radio heads Shona and Paul Da Prince recently expressed dismay at people call them up requesting interviews but wouldn’t even know which stations they belong to and which shows they host.

From a radio head’s perspective, I know and understand their frustration. Perhaps people who do these things do not understand why that would be a frustration, and why that is very disrespectful. I will try to contextualise it for these people who are guilty of doing that. When you need help, favour or anything from anyone…at least have the decency to know who you need help from, in what form and to what extent you need help from this person. I really think that it is common sense which I know can be a very foreign concept for many. How on earth do you blindly need “help” but you do not know in what form and to what extent you need help?

How is possible you remember that NSK can help you but you don’t even know what NSK does?! It just does not make any sense! In this case, how do you know that you need some sort of assistance in the form of an interview from Paul Da Prince but you do not know which radio station he represents and which show he hosts? How on earth does that make sense? It boggles the mind that you can call Shona and ask for an interview and in the same breath ask “Etse, which radio station do you huka work for?”

YOU need the help. YOU need the interview. If YOU need the assistance, why not make the effort to do a bit of research before annoying a radio dj and as a result end up severing ties? Personally, you will not get any assistance from me in any form if you attempt to pull that manure on me. It’s downright disrespectful to the important medium of radio. Most of the people that are guilty of doing this are artists. Majority of the artists DON’T listen to radio. The weird thing is, they will always be crying on social media about how radio does not playlist their music, but how would they know if that is the case IF THEY DO NOT LISTEN TO RADIO?! There is only a handful of artists that listen. If you think it’s useless to listen to radio, kindly consult greats like D-Jay, Mr Makoya, Adora etc., on how they are successful and why you’re not? Please consult on how they seem to be all over radio and you’re not? Please ask them WHY IT IS IMPORTANT TO LISTEN TO RADIO and hear what they say!

If you want to piss off a radio head, call them up, ask for assistance and in the same breath ask which station they belong to. But if you want to keep harmonised ties to the advancement of your career…call them up and talk directly to their brand instead of being ignorant. Dammit, learn, read…for once use the advice that is being offered for free on many platforms including this one. Stop being ignorant!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

