Gospel promises to raise the bar

Pinehas Nakaziko

Franklin and Dee’A, a Gospel Rap duo, is hosting a gospel music festival night bringing a live band and amazing vocalists tomorrow at the Zoo Park Amphitheatre.

Franklin says the night promises contemporary Gospel music, praise and worship, Kwaito, poetry, Rap, Soul and Jazz. “The event is long overdue, we named the event after our previous album, which is titled Victory. We have always been meaning to raise the standard of Gospel music in the country, and this seems to be an initiative that can achieve that,” says Franklin. He believes that they serve an excellent God and hence all that they do must be done with excellence to glorify His name. “The event has nothing to do with any of the artists coming, but for us this is a moment of worship and establishing his kingdom here,” says an excited Franklin, adding that during the concert, the audience can expect electrifying performances from the very start to the end of the show.

“The aim of the event is also a build up to our next album launch, and we are also in preparation for our music tour in the United States of America (USA) later this year, but in between that, we will be having lots of events and concerts.” To top it up, the band will be joined on stage by the award-winning artists such as Maranatha Goroh, D-Naff, Pride, Abner Mumbala, Maanda Gabriel, Adoration Choir and Esperance Luvindao.

Frankline and Dee’A band came onto the limelight when they released a 15-track album last year titled Victory. The songs on the album include Chop O Life, complimented with a music video filmed and directed in the USA by Joie da Cruz. Another hit on the album is He Saves, with a video currently under production. The concert starts at six O’clock in the evening, and tickets are N$ 100 and available from at Antonio’s Art and Mono Music Shop in the capital.