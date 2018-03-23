FAN plans new route

Pinehas Nakaziko

The Filmmakers Association of Namibia (FAN) will this year take a new route, by expanding to different regions.

The newly appointed chairperson of FAN, Connie Muundjua, who has been in the film industry for quite some time, and have also been a member of the association, says his plans this year is to take FAN to the people who were left behind and do not understand its purpose. “By setting up our offices in the regions, this will give our talented actors an idea on how to become members of the organisation, in order for them to get funds and proper trainings,” says Muundjua. He adds that many talents in the film industry are just idling home because they don’t have any idea on how to start or get funds to start with their acting careers. “We have also noticed that most ‘black’ people have been neglected in this regard, as the association have been previously run by whites and no proper marketing was done, especially in the regions,” explains Muundjua, adding that it was more for white people as it did not give enough exposure to black people to act in international movies filmed in the country.

This year they are targeting up to 3000 locals to register for membership, for them to improve the local film industry. “Apart from bringing new changes, we are just going face to face with people in the regions and educate them more about careers in the filming.” FAN are currently updating their online platforms such as Facebook and website, to be more active. As this will be an easy way for the people to register and market their work, wherever they are. “The website will cover a wide field on the Namibian film industry. Besides information on the Namibian film industry and regular updates, this website will also include a first Namibian directory for filmmakers.”

Muundjua also advises filmmakers to start registering for membership for N$300 for a year. FAN was established in 2000 to grow and develop the local film and video industry. The association, which normally survives through support from its membership fees, is the only film and video not-for-gain body in the country, recognised by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology through the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) which is mandated to promote the growth and development of the Namibian film and video industry in all regions.