Lifestyle studies are revealing that your subconscious emotions are astoundingly more powerful than your logical thinking. How you feel about yourself, others and life drives every decision that you make, which ultimately affects your wellbeing.

Reflection

Personality traits such as honesty, kindness and patience are either acquired during your upbringing as a child or learned purposefully as an adult. Negative emotions like envy, despair and resentment are usually indications of inner emotional wounds that are denied or neglected. People who have the ability to self-reflect are constantly evolving into wiser versions of themselves, by evaluating their strengths and weaknesses.

Confidence

Being self-assured is a vital component of emotional stability. Arrogance is not confidence, it entails devaluing others to feel better about oneself, which is basically a cover-up for insecurities. To be confident means that you happily express your uniqueness, devoid of feeling superior or inferior to anyone. Healthy self-esteem is being content with who you are, what you have and what you do without competing with others.

Boundaries

It is your responsibility to set and maintain boundaries when it comes to relationships. People have different views and opinions, hence conflicts arise when boundaries are overstepped. Have authentic conversations with your intimate partner, family, friends and colleagues about which attributes and behaviours are acceptable and what you won’t tolerate. Those who are emotionally mature will respect your sincerity and individuality.

Development

Emotional wellness is a learning process filled with good and bad experiences that eventually yield valuable life lessons. Here is a lifestyle tip; make it a habit to regularly monitor and validate your feelings before they get out of hand. If you enjoy reading articles such as this one, it shows that you have an interest in your personal development, so kudos to you!

