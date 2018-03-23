‘Draaitjies’ clinches Uhuru trophy…As retired footballers dominate the greens

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Experienced and amateur local golfers, including women, men, youngsters and senior citizens teed off in the annual Bank Windhoek Independence Day Golf Championship in Windhoek, last weekend.

Former Brave Warriors and Ramblers lethal striker Joseph “Draaitjies” Martin teamed up with Jonas Katti and walked away with the floating trophy including several cash prizes as overall winners of the championship played in better ball format.

In second place was the combination of Danville Strauss and Hein Franken, tailed by former national team footballers George Gariseb and Bertus Damon in the third spot.

“I would like to thank Bank Windhoek for their tremendous support having witnessed an amazing total number of 72 golfers enter this year’s competition.

“The annual gathering is an opportunity for golf enthusiasts to celebrate the country’s independence with their love for golf,” said Gustav Jung, captain of the Windhoek Golf and Country Club.

“Bank Windhoek is proud to be associated with this event and with the development of golf in the country, we are also especially proud of their management and organisation of events.

“The bank has sponsored golf since the 1980s and remains involved on various levels,” said Suzette January, Coordinator: Sponsorship and Events at Bank Windhoek Marketing and Corporate Communications Services.