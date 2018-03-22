Ruthless Kautondokwa retains title with 5th round KO … thrilling action at Ramatex Hall

Hesron Kapanga

Windhoek

Walter Kautondokwa successfully defended his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa middleweight title with a fifth-round knockout at the ‘Legacy Independence Boxing Bonanza’ on Tuesday night at the Ramatex Hall in Windhoek.

Kautondokwa, who was the main attraction on the boxing card, did not disappoint his fans as he dominated his fight against Billi Godoy of Argentina.

In the first two rounds, the boxers exchanged solid punches, but it was the Namibian who landed the most telling shots to the body and head.

He once again used his left hook, height and reach advantage to good effect as he kept the Argentinean at bay with solid punches that caught his opponent in the fifth round.

The win sees Kautondokwa edging closer to a world title fight as he now has 17 wins from 17 fights, all via knockouts.

Kautondokwa said he had a tough opponent but he is now looking forward to his next fight as he has his eye on a chance to fight for the world title one day. Godoy meanwhile said the referee stopped the fight too soon.

“I know I was knocked down, but I felt I was still fit enough to continue with the fight. As you all saw, I beat the referee’s count,” he said.

In other fights on the night, Max Ipinge beat Limbani Powder from Malawi on points after four rounds of boxing in their junior middleweight bout.

In a featherweight fight between Timoteus ‘Remember’ Shuulula and Tinkani Kamanga of Malawi, the Namibian beat his opponent with a round three technical knockout after 25 seconds.

In a boxing night that saw knockouts registered, Paulinus Paulus beat his opponent Misanjo Charles in round one of their international middleweight six-round bout, while in a WBO Africa welterweight title fight Mikka Shonena beat his Tanzanian opponent Said Yazidu with a round two technical knockout.

Harry Simon Junior also registered his fourth win in his boxing career when he beat Gesron Veeta with a round three technical knockout. The referee stopped the fight after one minute 36 seconds in the third round.

In one of the most exciting fights on the night, Jeremiah ‘Low-Key’ Nakathila once again showed his dominance when he beat resilient Ghanaian boxer Patrick Okine with a round four technical knockout.

The Namibian boxer punched his opponent out of the ring and the referee stopped the fight as he deemed Okine unfit to continue the fight after counting him down.

Nestor Tobias of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy said the bonanza was a success and he was happy with Kautondokwa’s win. He said they are now aiming for the world title. – Nampa