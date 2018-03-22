Jeep brand wins the “Creativity Award” 2018 Geneva International Motor Show

Staff Reporter

The Jeep stand won the prize for the “best stand” at the recently ended Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland. There was particular praise for the wide range of materials used, the exciting visual animation and the perfect fusion of the wildest natural surroundings and the most sophisticated urban contexts

The Jeep brand wins the “Creativity Award” for the best stand at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, one of the world’s most famous showcases, where the brand mounted a spectacular reveal to present two EMEA premières: the all-new Jeep Wrangler, the fourth generation of the legendary Jeep icon, and the new Cherokee 2019, the latest evolution of the SUV that made history in its category.

Until next Sunday, visitors will be able to admire a stunning Jeep stand, completely renewed and double in size compared to previous editions. It was this impressive design that won over the Jury of the Club de publicité et de communication de Genève (CPG), which awards its coveted “Creativity Award” every year (since 2004) after two days spent inspecting the stands at the show, assessing them carefully on a variety of criteria.

The experts were struck by the high-impact design of the Jeep stand, which underlines the double soul of the American brand. Visitors are inspired by the lavish use of natural materials, such as wood, and the exciting images projected on large screens, illustrating the Jeep models’ adventurous spirit and off-road capabilities. This “wild” scene-setting then merges into an area with a more metropolitan look – with attractive stony textures and a glossy black surface – ideal for showcasing the more refined and exclusive models. The two areas are split in the centre by a glass diagonal road with integrated LED lights. An irresistible display that has the brand’s origins firmly in mind, fittingly embodied in the 1941 Willys-Overland MB, the vehicle universally acknowledged as the first Jeep and the model that established the legend of the Jeep brand.

The stand awarded the “Creativity Award 2018” also displays other major Jeep products, including the new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the most powerful Jeep SUV ever, the new Jeep Compass “Night Eagle” special edition-model and the latest in the Renegade and Grand Cherokee line-up. Four Jeep vehicles fitted with Mopar accessories complete the display, including the new four-door Wrangler Sahara sporting a one-of-a-kind customization that enhances its off-road performance.

Photo: Jeep

Caption: The Jeep stand at the Geneva Motor Show. Photo: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles SA