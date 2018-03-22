Clean sweep for WHK Gymnasium in the oval ball … Rocky Crest on top in football

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

This year’s annual HTS Hennie de Waal Sports Festival, sponsored by Bank Windhoek, came full circle last weekend.

Several under 15’s and 19’s age group teams from various schools in Namibia and one from Zimbabwe competed in three different sporting disciplines, namely netball, football and rugby.

Now in its 22nd year, the annual festival, named after a former schoolteacher, is aimed at celebrating Namibia’s independence while it also serves as a platform to develop learners’ skills in netball, rugby and football.

Participating schools were MK Gertze, Prince Edward Tigers from Zimbabwe, Academia, Dawid Bezuidenhout, Dr Lemmer, Jan Möhr, PK de Villiers, Mariental, Mariental Academy, HTS, Windhoek High School, Windhoek Gymnasium, Noordgrens, Delta, Combretum, Highlands Christian School, St Paul’s College, Highline, Centaurus, DHPS, Rehoboth, Rocky Crest High School and Ella du Plessis.

Windhoek Gymnasium won both the under-15 and under-19 rugby trophies while Rocky Crest High School took the under-19 football trophy. Jan Möhr Secondary School were crowned champions in the under-15 football category.

Due to heavy rains on Saturday, the netball finals could not take place and will only be played after the midterm break. In the U19 division, the final will be contested between WHS 1 and WHS 2 while the U15 teams from Jan Möhr and Windhoek Gymnasium will compete in the final.

“The event was a huge success as we witnessed teams fight it out for top honours, despite the heavy rains,” said event organiser Claus Schmidt.

“The staff of HTS and its management would like to congratulate all the participating teams for putting up notable performances. A special vote of thanks goes out to Bank Windhoek. As the main sponsor, you have made this event possible and it is highly appreciated,” Schmidt said.