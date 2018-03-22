China conveys congratulatory message

Chrispin Inambao

Windhoek

Chinese President Xi Jinping was the first world leader to convey a cordial message to his Namibian counterpart President Hage Geingob to congratulate Namibia on its 28th independence anniversary yesterday.

In his congratulatory message President Xi stated: “On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Namibia, I have the honour, on behalf of the Chinese government and people and in my own name, to express to Your Excellency and through you to the Namibian government and people, our warmest congratulations.”

“In 2017, the Government of the Republic of Namibia committed to national development and improvement of people’s livelihood and has made great achievements. I believe under your leadership, Namibia will have a brighter future for development. I attach great importance to our bilateral relations and I’m looking forward to the meeting with Your Excellency during your upcoming state visit to China at the end of this month,” said the Chinese president.

“I wish to exchange views with Your Excellency, on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern, so as to further deepen our traditional friendship and friendly win-win cooperation for the benefit of our people.”

He wished the Namibian nation prosperity and its people happiness and peace.

A few weeks ago Geingob revealed he would soon leave for China following an invitation by Xi, where he will discuss pertinent issues relating to trade, as well as economic and political relations. The two countries have enjoyed solid diplomatic and political relations that go back to the 60s when Beijing provided military training and financial support to the ruling party Swapo when it was still a liberation movement.

On his planned state visit to Beijing, an upbeat Geingob had said: “We are very honoured – I would say as a small country we are number one or two to have been invited to China. We are going to arrive there when the president has just been given a new mandate, a very powerful mandate.” He was referring to Xi being given a mandate to rule indefinitely by the powerful All People’s Congress that removed the two-term presidential limit.

The Husab Uranium Mine in Erongo worth over N$50 billion is the largest single investment of China in Africa and has created 2,000 permanent jobs while Chinese constructors, investors, retail and other investors from China employ many Namibians.

Educational and other state institutions both in urban and rural Namibia have benefitted from numerous computers and generous financial assistance that has been availed by Ambassador Zhang Yiming, the resolute and high-spirited Chinese ambassador to Namibia.