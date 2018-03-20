Suspected drug lord, four drug unit cops nabbed

Maria Amakali/

Selma Ikela

Windhoek

Four officers from the Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) were arrested on fraud charges on Friday after they allegedly extorted N$10,000 from a suspected owner of a cannabis plantation. The officers – Nelson Geiriseb, 29, Naemi Katunahange, 28, Wendy Tjijeura, 28, and Nangolo Namngol, 28 – made their first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday. All four are drug law enforcement investigators.

According to court documents Geiriseb and his co-accused each face a charge of corruptly using their position or office for gratification and corruptly handing in a false document.

All charges are in contravention of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Nampol’s spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed Geiriseb and his co-accused’s arrest, saying they arrested Peter Ludwig Muller for being the owner of a cannabis plantation. “Muller became suspicious and approached the police, which led to the arrest of the officers,” explained Kanguatjivi.

The prosecution is alleging the four officers arrested Muller on March 13 and made him pay an admission of guilt fine of N$10,000.

Court documents state that the officers only recorded in the receipt book that Muller paid N$1,000 instead of the N$10,000 they made him fork out.

Geiriseb and his co-accused allegedly gave Muller the receipt containing false information.

The accused were all granted bail of N$6,000 each after public prosecutor Tatelo Lusepani informed the court the State did not object.

As part of their release on bail the accused were warned not to interfere with ongoing police investigations directly or indirectly. Their case was postponed to May 7.