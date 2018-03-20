Stars, BA clash in potential title decider tonight

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) in-form table toppers African Stars tonight face traditional rivals Black Africa in a potential league title decider at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00.

Both teams are coming from uninspiring draws in their respective last fixtures, with Stars having played to a 2-2 draw against Young African on Friday and BA to a goalless stalemate against Civics last Wednesday. Tonight’s clash, therefore, presents a good opportunity for both teams to dust themselves off and reboot their league title campaign.

Tonight’s match is of particular monumental importance to Stars, who will need to bag a victory in order to maintain their perfect run, as they currently top the log table with 52 points – nine points ahead of rivals Black Africa, who are stationed at second position tied on 43 points along with Tura Magic and Tigers, who are placed third and fourth, respectively.

Black Africa will tonight have to do everything within their power to ensure they contain Stars with a possible win, as failure to do so would see ‘Starlile’ solidify their rule atop the log table. With Stars already boasting 52 points, a win in tonight’s clash will see them extend their lead to 55 points, leaving Black Africa, Magic and Tigers further tailing with a massive 12 points.

Looking at the above scenario, should Stars secure a win tonight it will mathematically be difficult for any of the top-five teams to catch up with them and that could pave their way towards a possible league title triumph. Stars last won the league title in the 2014/15 season.

Besides the encounter being a potential league title decider, it is also one of the biggest Katutura derbies, as hordes of fans will be expected to swamp the Sam Nujoma Stadium to rally behind their respective teams. It is definitely expected to be a thrilling affair.