SKW dominates fistball league opening round

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League commenced at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) fields last weekend with current league champions SKW 1 proving to be formidable as “Imawida” dominated the first league round.

In Group A, four teams consisting of SKW 1, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 2) Swakopmund Fistball Club ( SFC 2) and Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) were all in action.

Hosts SKW took advantage of their home turf and convincingly came out unscathed in the group stages, making it into the semi-finals.

Surprisingly, SFC took the 2nd spot after they defeated their fierce competitors CFC 2 and DTS by 2-1. CFC 2 finished 3rd while DTS was ranked 4th after the group stages.

In Group B, CFC 1 comfortably defeated SKW 2 with a final score line of 3-0. They also won another two matches against their counterparts CFC 3 and CFC 4.

SKW 2 qualified for the semi-finals as the Green-Whites were victorious against CFC 3 with 2-1 and defeated CFC 4 3-0. A respectable win was achieved by CFC 4 when they beat the newly formed Cohen 3 with a score of 2-1.Cohen 3 are yet to register a win.

As a result, CFC 4 secured 3rd spot after the opening round, while Cohen 3 had to settle for 4th place.

In the 2nd round, CFC 2 played against their club mates CFC 3 and DTS faced CFC 4. These games proved to be the best out of three sets. CFC 2 beat Cohen 3 while DTS

celebrated their first win of the day against CFC 4.

In the semi-finals, defending champions SKW 1 battled it out with their reserve team, SKW 2, while CFC 1 confronted SFC.

SKW 1 made many mistakes in the attack allowing their second strings to remain in the game. Nevertheless, big brother won the first set and went on to win the 2nd set as well. CFC 1 played consistently from defence to attack and left SFC in the 2nd semi-final with little to no chance of victory.

SKW 2 finally won the game against SFC, while CFC 3 again lost to their counterparts CFC 4. In the final, rivals SKW 1 and CFC 1 faced each other.

SKW 1 kept a two-point lead in the first set. SKW 1 was even more determined and efficient in the 2nd and 3rd sets. The game ended 3 -0 in favour of SKW 1. The “Player of the Day” trophy was presented to the defender Olaf Gudehus of SFC.

The next Bank Windhoek Fistball League round takes place at the Cohen Fistball Club in Windhoek on Saturday, April 14.

Due to the heavy rains over the weekend, the placement matches for the third, fourth, seventh and eighth ranked teams were interrupted during the second set. The field conditions were not playable due to the soaked lawn.

Below is the current log table after the first round:

Place Points

SKW 1 12

CFC 1 10

SKW 2 8

SFC 6

CFC 2 4

DTS 2

CFC 4 1

CFC 3 0