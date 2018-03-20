!Nami#nus holds annual review meeting

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz

As part of its efforts to ensure developmental projects are implemented, !Nami#nus Constituency last Friday hosted an annual review meeting with stakeholders including the Lüderitz Town Council, Aus settlement , Namdeb and Namport.

The meeting took place at the Namdeb headquarters in Lüderitz. In his welcoming remarks, !Nami#nus Constituency Councilor Jan Scholtz explained the main objective of the review meeting was to reflect on the achievements and equally the challenges the constituency encountered during 2017, and consequently map the way for the year 2018.

Scholtz underscored that the essence of feedback allows the constituency to see what has been done, what is being done, the impact it has, and allows the authority to plan for the future. It allows for correction, applause and improvement as deemed necessary.

Scholtz said President Hage Geingob dubbed 2018 as the year of reckoning, and he stressed the reckoning focusses on accountability and improved service delivery.

He noted the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), under the pillar of effective governance, calls for accountability and transparency, which in turn lead to improved service delivery.

This mandate is applicable across all facets of the Namibian economic landscape, private and public, as the united impact of both arenas is what brings development, he added.

Scholtz explained that it is for this reason his office convened the gathering of key private corporations and governmental institutions in !Nami#nus, to provide feedback on various tasks and activities.

He said this allows all stakeholders to be kept abreast of what other development partners are doing and explore possible areas of synergy.

Scholtz stated some might find such an occasion trivial but through this, important partnerships would be developed that will change the lives of people forever.

“The president of the republic introduced us to the concept of the Namibian House. Politicians, administrators, private enterprise and civil society, are all members of the Namibian House and we should work together to improve our lives.”

‘’There must be increased sector collaboration as the combined impact is what drives this nation and constituency to success,” he informed stakeholders gathered at the event.

He further said the exchange of ideas from all present would surely improve their collective response to the developmental challenges the constituency faces.

Scholtz said the constituency faces serious challenges in early childhood development, youth skills development and youth unemployment, women skills development and climate resilient agricultural practices.

“These areas require our urgent attention and I hope we will develop collective strategies to address these challenges,” Scholtz emphasised.

He further explained that one of the key outcomes of the meeting would be to see more collaboration between private and public organisations towards addressing a cause.

His office is tasked with coordinating development in the constituency, and his other responsibility as chairperson of the regional council is to coordinate and spearhead development in //Kharas Region.

Scholtz invited fellow regional councillors from other constituencies to engage with the participants during the meeting.

He urged all stakeholders to knock on his doort anytime they require his intervention.

•••• Caption (Scholtz):

Man of action… Third from right, !Nami#nus Constituency Councillor Jan Scholtz with some of the //Kharas Regional Council employees during the review meeting for 2018 that was held last Friday in Lüderitz.

Photo: Tuulikki Abraham