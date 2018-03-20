Jackson leads musicians in celebration’s bash

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

A performance of a eleven-piece musical group cum dancers spearheaded by vocalist-guitarist Jackson Wahengo, a leading new generation Namibian musician with the rare ability to transform traditional music styles into a sound that attracts the Namibian youth of the day, is one of the highlights of the The Tafel Lager 28th Independence Celebrations at the Warehouse Theatre, tomorrow night.

Doors open at 17h00 sharp with a feast of crispy kapana, sundowner cocktails and live acoustic music at the Boiler Room, courtesy of Jacob and Taylor. At 20h00 Jackson Wahengo & The Homeboys brace the stage in the Warehouse itself, with a two hour musical programme from Cuban ballads to South African Mbaqanga, from West African Wolof to highly danceable Namibian Shambo. Thereafter – still in the Warehouse – D-Jay Seboa takes revelers through a mix of West-African, Old School and Deep House with a tribute to Namibian musicians, who have recently passed and to the great Hugh Masekela. Simultaneously another popular D-Jay outfit gets the party going at the Loft, whilst Jacob & Taylor keep the vibe going downstairs. During the entire evening the Warehouse Theatre will be brightly lit from outside – a shining invitation to city dwellers to make their way to the place, where Independence is being celebrated in style.

Jackson landed here early September 2017 with a song “in his luggage” – a tribute to Hugh Masekela. Only a rough version existed at the time. The idea was to play it to Hugh Masekela in South Africa and to seek his assistance – either in the form of a musical collaboration or a co-production of sort. Contacts were made with the Chirs Syren of Making Music in Cape Town, who has worked with Hugh Masekela on numerous occasions, to facilitate such exchange. When the demo was ready to be sent to Cape Town, news reached Namibia of the untimely passing of Hugh Masekela. The recording was still finalised with the involvement of local musicians, Kali Kasinda, Esme Katjikuru and Romancia Shoonga and with a Hugh Masekela style trumpet solo filtered into the recording, courtesy of Cape Town musician Robin Cock. The song “Masekela (Play your Trumpet)“ will debut and performed live tomorrow.

Tickets cost N$ 120 in advance and can be purchased on the www.eventstoday.com.na website, or from PayToday and Airtime City vending machines. Tickets at the door cost N$ 150 and a separate entrance fee will be charged at the Warehouse Loft venue.