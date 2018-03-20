Capricorn sponsors 7’s rugby festival

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The groundbreaking Capricorn Group International Junior Sevens Rugby Tourney was once again held at the Windhoek Gymnasium Private School, earlier this month.

he game of sevens rugby is popularly known for its fast pace with a great spirit from spectators as well.

Capricorn Group affirmed again that they are proud to be the title sponsor of the tourney.

Group managing director, Thinus Prinisloo, said: “Our involvement reflects the group’s focus on creating sustainable opportunities in the regions and communities within which we operate.

“This includes the development of youth for the future of the countries in which we operate, and sport is a powerful mechanism to achieve this. Although our group’s beginnings are deeply rooted in Namibia, we are a regional financial services player, specifically in Botswana and Zambia,” added Prinsloo.

He further expressed delight with the teams from Zambia and Botswana making the long journey to Namibia to participate in the tourney.

Three of the Capricorn Group entities support the tourney, with Bank Gaborone sponsoring the International U/19 Botswana 7’s rugby team’s jerseys,

Cavmont Bank sponsored travel costs of the International U/19 Zambia 7’s rugby side to Namibia to participate in the tourney while Capricorn Private Wealth hosted the VIP area at Windhoek Gymnasium Private School.

The latter played host to the gathering in collaboration with the sponsors. Apart from Capricorn Group, other sponsors included Trustco Group and Kosmos Radio.