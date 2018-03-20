Bothma aims for full recovery ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Timo Shihepo

Windhoek

Namibia’s rugby national team captain, Renaldo Bothma, will face a fitness battle ahead of the Welwitschias World Cup qualifiers after breaking his arm for the third time in seven months.

The 2019 World Cup qualifiers get underway on June 16, when Namibia’s Welwitschias take on Uganda’s Cranes in Windhoek. The Welwitschias will also battle Tunisia and Kenya at home before play Morocco and Zimbabwe away from home between June and August 2018.

Bothma, who took over as a captain after Namibia’s long-time captain Jacques Burger retired in 2016, said he is racing against time to inspire his country to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

“So it’s been six weeks since I broke my arm for the third time in the last seven months. It has been a tough couple of weeks and months. But I will come back stronger. Will be back in June for Namibia to play our final World Cup Qualifying tournament to qualify for the 2019 World Cup. Thanks for all the support from friends and family the last past months,” he said on his social media account.

Bothma, who plays for England’s Harlequins, broke his arm in January this year when he was playing against London

Wasps in the English Premiership.

“Absolutely gutted. I don’t have any words. I would, however, like to thank all the Harlequins fans for the messages and support. So proud to be part of this club and their fans. I will be back for the World Cup qualifiers,” Bothma told The Southern Times. – Southerntimesafrica.com