We will give consumer innovative products – Shilunga

Desie Heita

Windhoek-The owner of Demshi Investment Holdings says the company will focus on offering innovative value-added services and products to the telecommunications market.

“Innovation comes at a price and as a new entrant with a focus on the youth market, we will at all times aim to make our services as affordable as possible without compromising on innovation and quality customer service,” says company owner Werner Shilunga.

The company plans to launch its services in the next six months. Currently it is reviewing its agreement with Telecom Namibia. “There is still a lot of work to be done and I am thankful to the Telecom team for always being ready to assist on the technical and commercial issues that we need to get out of the way,” he tells New Era.

Shilunga says he intends to bring on board “various Namibian private institutional partners for funding purposes and in the near future list the entity on the Namibia Stock Exchange so that the public can have an opportunity to own a stake in what would be the best mobile telecommunications operator in Namibia”.

The company will operate as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), and Shilunga says selling the MVNO concept to the current mobile network operators (MNOs) has been extremely difficult. “Most MNOs saw it as competition to them as opposed to a partnership that will help drive the subscriber base of the MNO,” he says.

Demshi promises to place emphasis on highly technical skills that can constantly develop new products that will appeal to the tech-savvy generation. “Our envisaged research and development department will be staffed with highly skilled motivated thinkers. To add to the technical skill pool we intend to partner up or establish a centre of excellence which will train young Namibians to acquire the necessary technical skills needed to drive innovation at Demshi,” he says.

As of the current competition in the market, Shilunga says the regulator, Communication Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN), has done a remarkable job in opening up the telecommunications sector and given companies like Demshi the opportunity to enter the market. “We hope that the state like all other operators in the market will advance what CRAN is trying to achieve through the numerous regulations aimed at opening up the sector for new entrants.”

“I sincerely believe we have good regulations in place which CRAN can enforce in case the so-called monopoly of the state in the telecom sector or any other licensee tries to frustrate the opening up of the sector,” he says.