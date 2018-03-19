Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Ananias Shikongo won a gold medal at the Fazza International Athletics... NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Ananias Shikongo won a gold medal at the Fazza International Athletics Championship. March 19, 201800 tweet Ananias Shikongo won a gold medal at the Fazza International Athletics Championship in Dubai last week Thursday. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Ananias Shikongo wins silver 200m T11/12 in DubaiLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 4 × four = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAlight rain enter location 25.2 ° C 25.2 ° 25.2 ° 79% 2.6kmh 20%Tue 24 °Wed 21 °Thu 24 °Fri 24 °Sat 23 ° HIV/AIDSMP hails SADC PF SRHR, HIV Project March 8, 20180HIV message not reaching Ovahimba where it’s needed most February 26, 20180N$700,000 heist referred to PG February 2, 20180