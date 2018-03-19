Two police officers burn to death in accident

John Muyamba

Rundu-Residents of Sitopogo and nearby villages along the Nkurenkuru/Rundu B10 road were on Friday afternoon left in shock after witnessing a horrific accident where two police officers burnt to death in a vehicle they were travelling in.

Villagers watched helplessly as the police vehicle went up in flames and bullets exploded due to the heat of the flames, prompting witnesses to duck for safety.

“The accident happened at Sitopogo village at about 13h30 on the B10 road between Nkurenkuru and Rundu where a police vehicle, registration Pol 6531 (ISUZU double cab bakkie), collided with a Toyota Tazz, registration N 1269 NK,” said Kavango West Police Deputy Commissioner, Rudolf Mutonga.

“Both cars were driving in the same direction from east to west. The Tazz was in front and was turning right and the police vehicle, which was behind it, rammed into the Tazz after failing to successfully overtake it.”

New Era was informed that the two police officers were on their way to the Ohangwena Region from the Bwabwata National Park in Kavango East after their term of operation in the anti-poaching unit in the park came to an end.

The driver of the Tazz was taken to Rundu State Hospital on Friday afternoon and was later transferred to Windhoek on Saturday.

“He was transferred to Windhoek on Saturday but he is in a stable condition; he just has a broken right leg,” said the hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Joseph Mukerenge, yesterday.

The police officers burnt beyond recognition, but Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, told Nampa on Friday that the deceased were identified as Warrant Officer Sacky Shikongo and Warrant Officer Loise Hamunyela.