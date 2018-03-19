Tough draw for Young African in Debmarine Cup …As defending champions await ‘Cup Kings’ BA

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Debmarine Namibia Cup reigning champions Young African have been pitted against fellow premiership campaigners, Black Africa, in one of the four all-premiership clashes in the round of 32 slated for this weekend at a yet to be determined venue.

MTC premiership champions-elect African Stars will confront the winner between the Omaheke NAMPOL and Swallows.

This year’s Debmarine Namibia Cup competition proper gets underway with the last 32 clubs on March 24 after a colourful draw was held in Windhoek at the Xwama Cultural Restaurant in Katutura last week.

Defending champions, Young African, open their defence with a tough assignment against Black Africa. Another tussle to look forward to will be the Tura Magic and Mighty Gunners encounter in another all-premiership clash while Citizens entertain struggling Young Chiefs and Rundu Chiefs come up against Civics.

UNAM awaited another qualifier to be confirmed last weekend between the winner of the North East First Division.

The following dates are reserved for the Debmarine Namibia Cup: Round of 32 (March 24-25); Round of 16 (April 21-22); Quarterfinals (April 28-29); Semifinals (May 12-13) and the Final (May 26, 2018).

The full draw reads as follows: Dynamos vs Onathinge United, Real Fighters vs Eleven Arrows, Khuse vs Tigers, Magic vs Gunners, Space Age vs Khomas NAMPOL, Chief Santos vs Reho Madrid, Citizens vs Chiefs, Once Again vs Rhino, Omaheke NAMPOL/Swallows vs African Stars, Blue Waters vs Fresh United, Golden Bees vs Life Fighters, Orlando Pirates vs Outjo Academy, Swakopmund vs Ohangwena, Rundu Chiefs vs Civics, North East winners vs UNAM, Black Africa vs Young

African.