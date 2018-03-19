‘Reckless’ Otjiwarongo doctor appears in court

Selma Ikela/ Maria Amakali

Windhoek-An Otjiwarongo medical doctor, who was allegedly filmed driving recklessly on the B1 road recently, was denied bail in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court, where he appeared on Friday on a charge of culpable homicide dating back to 2015.

Yeukai Chiradza, aged 40, had a pending warrant of arrest issued for failure to appear in court for a case emanating from a road accident he was allegedly involved in that left three people dead.

On Friday, he had to appear in a Windhoek court to ensure that he appeared within 48 hours, as prescribed by law. He was to be transported to Karibib over the weekend where he is expected to appear in the local court today.

Chiradza’s arrest came after he, accompanied by his lawyer, reported himself to the police.

Coupled with that are charges of reckless and negligent driving and inconsiderate driving opened with the police at Otjiwarongo, after the Zimbabwean-born doctor was seen in a widely-circulated video driving recklessly and dangerously early this month.

Magistrate Mwilima Mwilima of the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court ordered that all complete records of proceedings be forwarded to the clerks of the court to the prosecutor stationed at Karibib Magistrate’s Court.

After the video of his driving surfaced, Chiradza, whose employer accused him of substance abuse, was placed on forced leave by the ministry of health’s acting permanent secretary Petronella Masabane until further notice.

Chiradza was also requested not to enter any health facility of the ministry or attend to patient-related duties.