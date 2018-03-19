Murder accused Windhoek quinquagenarian remanded in custody

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Benjamin Strong, a 55-year-old Windhoek resident who stands accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend 12 times late last year, was remanded in custody for the police to finalise its investigations.

Making his appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court last week, Strong was informed that the prosecutor-general has given more instructions to the investigating officer dealing with his case.

“The matter was sent to the prosecutor-general but due to the seriousness of the matter, she gave 23 more instructions that the investigator needs to comply with,” said state prosecutor Muriel van Zyl, further stating that only 10 of the 23 instructions have been complied with.

Strong was arrested on September 17 after Johanna Resandt, 62, his girlfriend of three years, was found in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds at home in Katutura.

On hearing that investigations are far from being completed, Strong pleaded once more with the court to release him on bail, to which the state strongly opposed.

Strong was denied bail during his formal bail application and is facing a charge of murder for what the prosecution deems as an intentional and unlawful killing.

A witness, who was with Strong and Resandt on the night of the incident, revealed during his testimony that he saw Strong stabbing Resandt with a knife.

He testified that before the incident, they were all out drinking. Allegedly after their return, Strong and Resandt got into a heated argument, which consequently resulted in Strong stabbing Resandt 12 times with a knife.

The witness said in his attempt to intervene, Strong allegedly stabbed him too. The witness further indicated that he fell unconscious after Strong pushed him and cannot recall what happened after the stabbing.

In his defense during his bail application, Strong, who is accused of having been a violent partner, has denied any wrongdoing and stated that he found his girlfriend dead upon his return home in the morning.

According to the post-mortem report, 12 stab wounds were observed on Resandt’s body, which included four penetrating the left pleural cavity.

The court postponed Strong’s case for further police investigations to June 8. Strong was remanded in custody.