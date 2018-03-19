Mouth-watering menu for Legacy Boxing Bonanza

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Exciting featherweight professional boxer, Onesmus Nekundi, headlines a mouth-watering menu for tomorrow’s Legacy Independence Boxing Bonanza at the Ramatex Hall on the outskirts of Katutura, west of Namibia’s commercial capital, Windhoek.

Boasting a remarkable record of eight wins, four defeats and two draws in the paid ranks, Nekundi will square off against the equally dangerous Niikoti Johannes in the main bout of their non-title six rounder.

In other action, Immanuel Mungandjela will trade leather with the less experienced Steven Shimbonde for the International Welterweight title over six rounds.

Several enticing undercard bouts promise to have the crowd on the edge of their seats, including the eagerly awaited clash between the undefeated Charles Shinima and debutant Sakaria Kleopas in a non-title Welterweight four rounder.

Andreas Amupolo makes his sixth appearance as a pro boxer when he comes up against rookie fighter Ruben Kandiba in a non-title flyweight four rounder.

All eyes will be fixed on Sam Mathew as the strongly built Bantamweight boxer makes his pro debut against the equally inexperienced Gabriel Jamba over four rounds. Nghitumbwa Phillipus should have little trouble when he climbs into the ring to confront fellow Bantamweight boxer Frank Kativa. The latter is saddled with an unimpressive patchy record of three losses from the same number of bouts and should be cannon fodder for his opponent.

Bantamweight prospect Andreas Mwenyo completes the line up with a date against debutant Petrus Gustavo in a non-title four rounder. Action gets underway at 14h00 tomorrow afternoon.