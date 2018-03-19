Golfers gear up for popular coastal tourney …Nande hot favourite to retain title

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Some of the country’s leading golfers are to tee off at this week’s much-anticipated annual Sperrgebiet Amateur Golf Championship, which gets underway at the Oranjemund Golf Club Course, on Friday.

The popular two-day golf championships will be contested in a 54-hole, Metal Strokeplay format, 36 holes on Saturday and 18 on the final day (Sunday).

The competition has been divided into three different divisions namely: AB & C D5 0-24 handicap, the D section will be contested in 18 holes on both Saturday and Sunday for the 25–36 Handicap Stableford.

Amateur golfers to be led by retired senior national team footballers such as George Gariseb, Joseph “Gaya” Martin, Doc Naobeb, Bertus Damon, Ian Wood and Hans Haraseb are expected to be among a strong field of emerging golfers mainly made up of former footballers.

Namibia’s top-ranked golfer Likeus Nande, from the revered Rossmund Golf Club is the defending champion after he brushed his opponents aside with brutal drives to shoot a four-over par in last year’s competition under challenging weather conditions.

The damage is N$400 per entrant including meals and the closing date for registration is tomorrow (March 21, 2018). No security access required and interested parties are requested to contact: Bossie Boshoff 081 122 7601 or email nashomda@mweb.com.na.

