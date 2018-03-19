BREAKING: Another oil spill discovered at Walvis

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-A second oil spill was detected yesterday the lagoon in Walvis Bay, days after another massive spill was found at the country’s west coast. Environment and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta was on site yesterday, as the emergency response team tried to contain the oil spread.

The origin of the latest spill remains unknown. Some members of the public said the ministry of environment and Namport must deploy expert divers to help determine where the spill is coming from. The lagoon has been declared a Ramsar (an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources) area and is protected with international laws due to the fact that it is home to hundreds of sea birds. It is also regularly visited by dolphins and other sea animals that are now at risk due to the spill.