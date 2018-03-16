Teenager dies after throwing herself in front of moving vehicle

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-A 19-year-old teenager committed suicide by jumping in front a moving Land Cruiser along the Western Bypass yesterday morning. The incident happened under a bridge near Katutura State Hospital after the girl allegedly got out of a vehicle while she being transported to school by her mother.

The deceased identified as Sarah Hock was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We saw her standing across the road crying and agitated. Just after picking up our colleague to drive, the teenager jumped right in front of the Land Cruiser. We saw her spin under the tyre and she was dead,” confirmed a witness.

City Police spokesperson, Cillie Auala-Kapolo, said Hock had an argument with her mother while being driven to school. Hock allegedly got out of the car near Windhoek prison, along Independence Avenue, and walked towards the Western Bypass where she jumped in front of a moving vehicle.

Hock initially tried jumping in front of several cars but their drivers swerved narrowly missing her.

Nampol Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed the incident. According to the police, the deceased had differences at home and had argued with her mother on Wednesday. In the morning, she had said she was going to kill herself, the police said.