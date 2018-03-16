Pedro quits Maszanga for a solo stint

Strauss Lunyangwe

Windhoek-After bursting on the scene with their first album in 2012 called Tjaai, Maszanga had Namibian music lovers eating out the palms of their hands.

Six years down the line and three albums later, Pedro, real name Armando “ZangaMan” Viringa, is pursuing a solo career. A member of the group, Key, says they support Pedro fully on his new solo journey. He believes where there is a will there is way for everything. They remain determined to push their music to greater heights. “It’s very difficult to be on the same page when you are in a group, and have the same understanding. It’s growth for his part, but we remain committed in making this work for us and for the fans out there” he concludes.

The duo is currently in studio working on new material that is set to be released by the end of the year, with producers like Elvo, Karlo on the beat and soon to be revealed South African producers on the album. Hasho mentions that Pedro initially informed the group that he would pursue a solo career once the group releases their third studio album, released late December titled Delayed Billionaires. Hasho is sad about the situation stating “We tried to convince him to at least stay for one more album, but his mind was already made up”.

The remaining duo is adamant there is no bad blood amongst each other, as they parted ways by mutual consent. The group was originally formed by the remaining duo, with Pedro and new kid on the block, Himba Boi, joining later on. Himba Boi then left the group earlier to concentrate on his tertiary studies.

Trusted producer Araffath Mahuure also parted ways with the group in 2013, when he withdrew Maszanga from the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) after a disagreement over the ownership of Mazanga’s music. Mazsanga’s first album earned them nine nominations at the 2013 NAMAs and two nominations in 2014 for the second album Chosen Ones.

On Maszangas facebook page the remaining two members picture is displayed with a post stating “Us who were raised in Otjiwarongo, Orwetoveni are a lil bumby on the sides but we were raised with that kani dood attitude Maszanga” it ends.