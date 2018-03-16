Okahandja’s soul singer David a ‘Voice of Namibia’ favourite

Donna Collins

Okahandja soul singer David MCorney (33) is making his dream come true, by singing his way to the top of the first ever ‘Voice of Namibia’ competition, which is heading to the finishing line next week. From 15 hopefuls, David has emerged as a finalist, and is the “last man standing”, against three female country singers, with song choices from the likes of Michael Buble, Cool & the Gang “Celebration” to mention some while complementing his vocal capabilities. His recent live performance in Walvis Bay was just enough to get people craving more of him, as he wowed the judges and audience with his rich voice that took you to church and back. David made the stage his own, as he hit all the notes whilst belting out a goose bumps rendition of Josh Grobin’s Remember when it rained. He is a natural born artist with a strong gospel spin as well as old time R&B influence.

The Okahandja born father of two boys, has been singing since he can remember, and was part of a group called ‘Vocal Dynamics’ which participated in the 2012 Tustco Star Performer competition and won. The group which gained momentum, also travelled later that year to an arts convention to Orlando Florida, USA, and won the competition – flying high the flag for Namibian artists. David says he has come a long way in the entertainment scene, yet despite a lapse in his music career over the past few years, he plans on taking it up again and going guns blazing into the recording studio with a solo album – which he says will include some Afrikaans hits.”The Voice of Namibia competition has really given me the encouragement to continue with my music, as well as a platform to showcase my singing capabilities, he adds.

A telesales marketer by day and musician by night, David is preparing himself with two fresh recordings for the final round of judging, with the winner being announced next week. Meanwhile, competition organiser, Alinda Lu’Mar, describes David as a “gentle and kind person with an amazing talent, who has really impressed the judges and the public with his rich and powerful voice.” Lu’Mar adds that the four finalists are making use of smaller recording studios to present their work in a professional manner, and this has been a wonderful opportunity for all of them to shine.

“I believe the top four are really our top singers and we are really proud of them,” she said. “But in the end it will be the public who will vote in our winner.”

The top three ‘Voice of Namibia’ finalists are: David McCorney, Joharetha Nel, and Claudine Nelson while Jo-Ann Dobson was saved by the judges. The finalists have all been presented songs written by Cat Lamondt of Lamondt International Records, which will include an Afrikaans song, which will be uploaded on the ‘Voice of Namibia’ facebook page for the public to vote. The winner of the competition will be announced on March 24, with prizes including a recording contract from Lamondt International Records, a professional microphone, a week-end for two at Indulge Guesthouse in Swakopmund.