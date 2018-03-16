No old-age phobia for 44 years old Armas …as he celebrates birthday at orphanage

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Windhoek-For some, celebrating any birthday in their forties is never a happy day. And if cynic bystanders are around the day can degenerate into a full blown poo-storm.

Now they want a big party. Then they do not need company. Then they start reflecting on the years gone by – weighing victories against screw-ups. Sad truth pops-up (often not accurate), and they crawl under their beds and promise not to come out. Only to re-emerge, this time, with trumped-up (emphasis on the ‘trump’) version of their achievements.

But for local actor/comedian, Armas Shivute, who celebrated his birthday in the capital last Sunday, this was not the case. Armas, professedly, did not experience any 40s fright at all – regardless of his age, which is now only a measly four seasons to go, to his golden jubilee. Our guess is that Shivute here, is a true believer in the adage, ‘old is gold.’

He says he is. He even implies that if he was to be returned to a younger age he will fight the forces with bites and kicks.

“I’m really in a happy place right mentally, physically and emotionally, right now. This is not scary at all. It’s like, the older I get the more responsibilities I get, and the more I enjoy tackling every one of them head on,” Shivute confides in Entertainment Now. He maintains that he has done a variety of things in his life and has performed well in quite a number of them. “I’m proud of my achievements because I believe the little things in life matters more,” he says this being the reason he opted to celebrate this day with the less privileged children at an orphanage.

The veteran artist celebrated the day at Hope Village, in Lucia Street Greenwell Matongo, with his family and a selection of friends, where they donated some of their used items to the visibly elated kids. One of the young ones housed at the centre, David Shayanoghali (23) confirms that Shivute’s visit has certainly added some spark to the usually ‘okay’ place. “We live under proper conditions here, but I must say that his visit is still a laudable gesture,” says Shayanoghali, a second year Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), having completed the bridging programme last year.

Shayanoghali has been living at the centre since his grade three primary school days and harbours no plans of moving to the NUST hostels despite being a beneficiary of a study loan from government, which only plays for his tuition fees. “I’ve been living here all my life since I was in Grade 3. I went through all my schooling years here and got my matriculation exemption while here. So to me, this is the best place to be during my studies. It’s like home and I even have my own room,” Shayanoghali says enthusiastically.