Namibia, Ghana enjoy sound relations

Lahja Nashuuta

Windhoek-Ghanaian High Commissioner to Namibia Elizabeth Salamatu Forgor says her country enjoys an excellent bilateral relationship with Namibia that it shares a mutual vision and purpose with.

Forgor says there is a mutual purpose between the two countries to consolidate peace, economic emancipation and poverty eradication on the resource-rich African continent.

She made the remarks while addressing Ghanaians living in Namibia and other dignitaries from the diplomatic fraternity who gathered at a hotel on Tuesday evening to mark Ghana’s 61 independence anniversary that was held under the theme, “Ghana beyond donor aid.”

“For 28 years Ghana and Namibia continue to strengthen and enjoy very cordial and good relations. In furtherance of the enhancement of relations between the two countries Ghana and Namibia have undertaken high level visits between our two countries,” she said.

She said since independence the two countries have been streamlining operations and vigorously pushing its agenda with a view to strengthen the already excellent bilateral relations.

Forgor said the desire to work together spurred the two countries to establish a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) which serves as an instrument for the systematic and orderly conduct of relations between the two countries in areas of education, fisheries, petroleum, manpower training, trade and mining.

“I am happy that both Chana and Namibia believe in strong collaboration in various fields to improve the living standards of their people and those are channelled through the medium of joint commission for co-operation. Ghana is hopeful that this channel of interaction would be utilised to further strengthen the already fruitful relations between the two countries,” she said.

Forgor says since the establishment of a diplomatic mission in Accra, leaders and officials from Namibia have visited Ghana to identify more areas of cooperation such as in the fields of health and education. Namibia intends to send students to study in Ghana. It also has a keen interest in the Ghanaian judicial system as well as the operations of the Ghanaian Student Loan Trust Fund.

“I believe that cooperation in these areas will enable our two countries to address common challenges such as unemployment and poverty that many of our people still face. We must engage in these areas in our efforts to make sure that nobody is left behind in line with our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said the Ghanaian diplomat.

Among the dignitaries that attended the celebration were United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative to Namibia Kiki Gbeho and the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Christine //Hoebes.