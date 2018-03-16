Industry Loop: For the soul

So I attended a Rukwangali wedding recently and all I have to say is…WOW! I actually have a lot to say but like…WOW! The couple, born again had acapella groups leading the church service and the ceremony. I’m not talking about those gemeente koor what what…no, im talking acapella my friend. Sweet Symphony, VM6, Vocal Ripples, etc., type of vibes. They had at least ten acapella groups throughout the whole day.

What was so beautiful about most of these groups is the diversity in age and sex. You’d find one group with two kids, four adults of which three are women and one man. Or this one group that really just blew me away…they had three oumas (grandmas) , two young lads and one young teenage girl on the solo.

Bruh…their harmonisation was so in sync that everyone in the hall were simply speechless after their last note. Everyone just starred at them. The MC had to jump in and say “guys, this is the part where you give a round of applause”…the hall erupted into loud cheers. So loud that I had to fight my tears back. Yes…me, hard core NSK who week in week out talks a lot of shxt on this platform was left teary eyed.

Acapella is beautiful mense. I’ve written about this genre before when the national awards ceremony saw it fit to axe it from its list of categories because of a lack of entries. In that same article I also squarely blamed pioneers of the category VM6 for failing to unearth more talent to a point where the genre can be counted among the top in the country.

Again, I find it weird how mainstream media downright neglects this genre. Mainstream media will most likely lean more towards writing about a Kwaito musician as opposed to an acapella group. How is this possible when an acapella act can have the same or even better effect on people?!

However, I cannot entirely blame my media colleagues because these acapella people tend to hide themselves in churches. Stop hiding all that talent. Stop burying all that potential in your circles and churches. The gospel is anyways FOR the people. If you are limiting yourself to your church and your circles, how do you expect people on a mass scale to consume such an incredible product?

What are you afraid of? Who is stopping you from expanding your horizons? Today’s entertainment journalists will not run after you. Let me tell you that much. You need to package your product, seek the media and dammit get your product to the people! All this trash in the mainstream media is getting all the attention while your hiding all that sauce in church and your circles. I challenge all those groups who led the day for the couple and all the acapella groups hiding in churches around the country to start marketing their work to the rest of the country. Take it from a hardkoppige critic in me…you have something! Share it! Nxo!

