Herder finds remains of missing woman

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-An Omaruru woman who went missing last December was found dead on Tuesday morning at a farm near Karibib.

The woman, Adolfine Nuwuses, 50, was last seen alive when she left her home on December 2 at Ozondje in Omaruru in the company of Axue Gomachab, a resident at the municipal campsite about 10 km from Omaruru.

However, she was reported missing five days after her disappearance. Gomachab was questioned about the disappearance and he told the police Nuwuses left his residence at the farm on the same day, saying she was returning home.

Gomachab’s residence was searched and nothing suspicious was observed, according to the police.

Ironically the family of the deceased last month feared that something tragic happened to her as she had never left her home for that long.

Their fears became true on Tuesday morning when a cattle herder found the decomposed body of Nuwuses at farm Onguati.

The crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, on Wednesday told New Era that Nuwuses was positively identified by her dress that was found not far from her remains.

“The dress linked us to Nuwuses, who went missing in December from a municipal plot near Omaruru while returning to her house,” Iikuyu said.

Her cause of death is unknown and her remains were taken to the Walvis Bay police mortuary for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.