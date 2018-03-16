Ex footballers take kids through the ropes

Staff Reporter

Okahandja-Retired professional footballers from FNB Global United hosted a successful coaching clinic – introducing football skills and rules of the game to young boys and girls in Okahandja last Friday.

The ultimate aim of the gathering was to enhance skills such as ball control, goalkeeping, scoring and defence.

Former Chelsea player Terry Phelan, who also had stints with both Manchester City and Everton, commented:

“The coaching was a great learning tool for different coaches from around the world, and a platform to interact with people from the community in a fun and enjoyable setting.

“It also gave the children a chance to showcase and improve their God-given talent and natural ball skills. This was a proud moment for all of us and the smile on the children’s faces was a crowning moment.”