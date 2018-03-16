Doc-Lee releases first single

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Wilhelm Shitaleni (27), better known as Doc-Lee, has released his first single.

The outspoken musician started composing music at the age of 23 years, but says it has been his dream to become a well-known musician. The single, Virstaan, meaning understand in Afrikaans, aims motivating the youth and the nation at large. The single track has another bonus track, On the way up, featuring Shifux. The artist aims for a position where he can advance. He also wants to add value and continue to grow the music industry. “My message to my fellow upcoming artist is that they should stop looking at what others do but rather make something up on their own and flourish to perfection in doing so. Keep your faith in something greater than you, never give up on your dreams no matter how small it is,” states Doc-Lee.

He encourages love and respect as the main if not the only way to sustain a happy, life-long life. The single track has already hit Omurari FM (Otjiherero NBC Language Service) and is expected to hit other airwaves soon. The track can also be found on Sound Cloud by searching for Doc Lee NA. Those interested in a copy can contact him on his mobile number: +264816589175 or alternately email him at doclee026@gmail.com.

Do-Lee is expected to release more songs and assures that the nation and his fans that he is yet to hear some of his best work in studio. He is very excited about his single and hopes everyone gets a chance to listen and enjoy not only the beats but the lyrics as well.