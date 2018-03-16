Bok legend Serfontein to serve on Namibian Rugby board

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Former Springbok and Western Province captain Divan Serfontein has been appointed as a board member of newly-established Namibian Rugby Ltd, which was established by the Namibia Rugby Union earlier this year to serve as its commercial arm. Although details on his appointment remain sketchy, news coming from across the Orange River is that the legendary Springbok scrumhalf has been named as one of the board members of Namibian Rugby Ltd and is expected to get involved with Namibian rugby affairs soon. Serfontein, who is perhaps widely known for being the brand ambassador for Namibian Breweries Limited, represented the Springbok between 1980 and 1984 and also played club rugby for Western Province during his heyday. He is a medical doctor by profession.