Two learners drown at Nsundwa

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-Two learners from Nsudwa Primary School in the Kabbe South Constituency drowned on their way from school last Thursday. Zambezi Regional Governor Lawrence Sampofu confirmed the incident.

According to Sampofu, the learners drowned when their dugout canoe capsized, “and only one body was found and the police are still searching for the other body”.

In a separate incident Nankutwe residents are searching for a man identified as Tobias Tungulu who disappeared two weeks ago and was last seen boarding a banana boat. He is now presumed dead.

Meanwhile at Muzii, a Zambian national cattle herder was attacked and devoured by crocodiles and only the clothes he was wearing were recovered.

Another cattle herder also at Muzii drowned in the Zambezi River at Mandombe. His body is yet to be recovered.

The Zambezi River yesterday stood at 5.67 metres, while on Tuesday the water level stood at 5.68 metres. Although this shows that the water level went down by a centimetre, Sampofu says this can be attributed to the fact the river is now pumping water into nearby streams.

The Zambezi Disaster Risk Management Committee is expected to visit the affected areas tomorrow to assess the situation on the ground to determine whether there is a need to relocate people.