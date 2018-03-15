Trainee workmen nabbed with drugs

Victoria Kaapanda

Ongwediva-Police in Ohangwena Region have busted five trainees from Eenhana Vocational Training Centre (VTC) for dealing in cannabis.

The five arrested at Eenhana last Friday during a routine police patrol appeared before the Eenhana Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson in Ohangwena Region, Warrant Officer Abner Iitumba, said two of the suspects, the 24-year-old Christian Alelsu and Marver Hamutenya, 21, were each granted bail of N$1,000.

The other three suspects Lukas Latoka, 31, Uukelo Edward, 21, and Gabriel Haitembu, 26, were remanded in police custody.

The five are expected to make their next court appearance on November 15.

Iitumba said the police during their patrol picked up a scent of cannabis from nearby bushes adjacent to the training centre and caught the suspects smoking cannabis red-handed.

Police also discovered a parcel of the prohibited drug buried underground, a distance from where the suspects were found smoking.

“They led the police to where they had buried the rest of their cannabis when the police confronted them,” said Iitumba.

Iitumba could, however, not provide the value and the weight of the confiscated cannabis.