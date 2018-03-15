Togo foreign affairs minister visits Namibia

Lahja Nashuuta

Windhoek-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration of the Republic of Togo, Prof. Robert Dussey, will pay an official visit to Namibia, commencing from today until Sunday, at the invitation of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

According to a statement released by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, the main purpose of the visit is for Nandi-Ndaitwah to exchange views with her guest on a wide range of issues of mutual interest between the two countries. During his visit, Prof Dussey is expected to hold bilateral talks with Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Namibia and Togo maintain cordial relations that date back to pre-independent Namibia. The two countries work closely together at bilateral and multilateral levels. The two countries have signed a Cooperation Agreement on Economic, Political, Technical, Scientific, Commercial and Cultural and Social Fields, which serves as a framework for bilateral cooperation.