Onathinge United successfully defends Oshikoto Cup

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-It was all jovial last weekend when two bitter rivals, Onathinge United and Volcono football clubs, clashed at the Omuthiya modern sports field for the coveted Debmarine Cup’s Second Division in Oshikoto Region.

The match, which saw scores of supporters in the region swamping the facility, turned in favour of reigning champions Onathinge United, as they successfully defended their title, defeating their neighbours Volcanos from Oniipa 2-1. Onathinge won last year’s competition after sending their rivals packing in the knockout rounds of last year’s edition.

Onathinge’s coach Severus Uutsi said they won because of the players’ high morale and discipline. “I would say this was the best tourney compared to last year.”

“The morale of the players was high, and this was also due to the magnificent facility fitted with a turf, as opposed to the gravel playing field where the surface is bumpy,” he added.

Meanwhile, his counterpart Melvin Somseb wholeheartedly accepted the defeat, saying the better team prevailed. “In football one has to lose, hence both of us cannot win at the same time. Last year, Onathinge eliminated us in the same manner, with us going down 2-1,” said Somseb.

Somseb blamed their elimination on the wastage of clear-cut goal scoring chances. “Onathinge were defensive and could only attack once or twice at a time. It all boiled down to these rare chances where they optimised and scored.

“And while we had more than seven chances, we failed to make use of them apart from one goal, so I guess that was Onathinge’s game tactic and it worked well for them,” asserted Somseb.

On his part, Uutsi said he would like to see more matches staged at well equipped sports fields such as the one in Omuthiya, which is fitted with a turf. It allows footballers to be exposed as they would not struggle when competing against other regions that already use such grounds.

The regional winner walks away with N$20,000, while the runner-up receives N$10,000 and the losing semi-finalists both walk away with N$5,000 e

ach.