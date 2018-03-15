Fun-filled weekend of beach volleyball awaits coastal revelers

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund-Bank Windhoek has sponsored the Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) to host this year’s Bank Windhoek Namibia Beach Volleyball Open and the Bank Windhoek DOC Open Tourney slated for the 24th and 25th of this month at the Mole Beach and The Dome, in Swakopmund.

This year’s edition sees the NVF Bank Windhoek NAM Open and NVF Bank Windhoek DOC tourneys coincide on the same weekend, presenting the best of both forms of volleyball.

It promises to be two spectacular, action-filled days, making the coastal region the place to be for Namibian volleyball lovers.

“The Mole Beach is the perfect setting for a beach volleyball tourney and in the past years, we have been successfully cooperating with The Dome as a venue for 6-A-side volleyball.

“We are very pleased to continue the collaboration for 2018, creating the perfect setting for this great tournament,” said Hillary Imbuwa, President of the Namibian Volleyball Federation.

The NAM Open caters for young and old as there will be categories for 2-A-side Men, Women, Youth (U17), Social and Mixed 4-A-side.

Participants can look forward to rubbing shoulders with some of Namibia’s top beach volleyball players, such as the 2018 Tropizone Aqua Mixed Grand Slam winners, Rosi Hennes and Fabian Pfeifer, and 2017 King of the Beach Champion, Daniel Pfeifer.

The deadline for registration is March 22.

Entry forms can be obtained from James Verrinder, Director: Beach Volleyball at beach@namibiavolleyball.org or cell: 081 455 4571.

The DOC Open Tourney has a long tradition in the national volleyball landscape and has for years been the first major highlight of the indoor season. Being an open tourney, any team (league team or social team) can register to participate.

The tourney has attracted international teams in the past and continues to boast great participant numbers.

Defending champions, Windhoek based Khomas NDF Volleyball men’s team and SKW ladies team will try their level best to fight off tough competition from their opponents to once again secure their spot on the podium.

“Bank Windhoek is very proud to be associated with the Namibia Volleyball Federation. We are also especially proud of their management and organization of events as well as the fact that they are developing the sport by introducing it to the youth.

“We would like to encourage visitors coming to Swakopmund during the Independence Day weekend to attend and enjoy the fun,” said Sanet de Waal, Head: Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorships and Events at Bank Windhoek.

Entries can be forwarded to Liina Matheus, Secretary General of the Namibian Volleyball Federation at info@namibiavolleyball.org or 081 248 8337. Deadline for registration is March 20.