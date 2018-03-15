Former NBC employee to be interred on Friday

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-Retired NBC employee Vincent Kwenani, who died on Saturday at the age of 63 after being diagnosed with TB meningitis, will be laid to rest on Friday at Luhofu village at Ibbu in Zambezi Region.

His brother Raphael Kwenani told New Era that Vincent fell ill on March 3 and was admitted to the Katima Mulilo State Hospital a week ago where he was diagnosed with TB.

Raphael described his brother as a peaceful man who got along with everyone.

“He was the pillar of the family,” he said. Kwenani was one the fearless young people who went into exile and returned to the country in 1989. He joined NBC TV in the early 1990s where he worked in the production department until he retired in 2014. NBC executive producer Peter Denk remembered Kwenani as a “very unique person, who was always straightforward. He would tell you what he thinks of you – he would not beat about the bush. He was also very social – he would speak to everybody.”

After his retirement he retreated to his village at Luhofu at Ibbu where he engaged in communal farming until his death. He leaves behind his wife, five children and four grandchildren.