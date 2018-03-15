Car winner to use vehicle to advance his business

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Earlier this month an ecstatic Melchizedek Panduleni Hosea from Eloela village in Omusati Region, an upcoming businessman in the construction sector, was announced as the winner of the brand-new Nissan NP200 bakkie from Outapi Build it. Hosea said he would use the vehicle to advance his construction business.

He said the bakkie is a blessing as he often requires transport to ferry his materials from the shops to the construction sites.

Although he previously owned other cars, his current car is old and is in and out of the garage, disadvantaging his business.

“This means I will not be going to the garage for a while now, and that means a lot of saving for my business,” said Hosea.

He said the winning was pure luck and was nothing he had expected.

He is really grateful especially because he only spent a mere N$400 to enter the draw.

“I thank my God for the gift. This is really a surprise because I did not spend much,” said Hosea.

Executive at Build it at Outapi Emily Kandjaba said the promotion for the car ran between mid-October and November 2017.

The draw was held on December 16, 2017.

Kandjaba said the promotion was initiated to promote the shop’s services and give back to the community.