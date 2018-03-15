Big guns enter Debmarine Namibia Cup

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Debmarine Namibia Cup continues to hog the limelight as it enters the round of 32 with the draw slated for today as Premier league clubs enter the fray while the winner from Omaheke between Nampol and Swallows will settle matters at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis on Saturday.

This year’s annual Debmarine Namibia Cup kicked off on the 1st weekend of this month and this afternoon the newly appointed minister of sport Erastus Uutoni is expected to officiate at the draw for the round of 32 clubs.

All 16 teams campaigning in the country’s flagship football league, the MTC Namibia Premiership, join the three winners from the nationwide first divisions and 13 regional 2nd division winners in the hat.

However, football fans in the vastly populated Omaheke Region await with bated breath the outcome from the Legare Stadium on Saturday as Omaheke regional winners Omaheke Nampol take on Khomas qualifiers Swallows. The winner will take their place in the Debmarine Namibia Cup last 32 round.

Another NFA member that still has to conclude the elimination round is the North East First Division and Chairman Mpasi Haingura has confirmed that the matches will take place at the Rundu Sports Stadium this weekend to determine the winner.

The following dates have been reserved for the competition: round of 32 (March 24-25); round of 16 (April 21-22); quarterfinals (April 28-29); semifinals (May 12-13) and the final (May 26, 2018).

The last round of 32 draw includes Premier league teams led by African Stars, Black Africa, Blue Waters, Chief Santos, Citizens, Civics, Eleven Arrows, Life Fighters, Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Rundu Chiefs, Tigers, Tura Magic, Unam, Young African and Young Chiefs.

The nationwide division one participants are Southern Stream – Khomas Nampol FC; North West – Golden Bees; North East – winner still to be determined.

Regional Second Divisions: Hardap – Reho Madrid, //Kharas – Real Fighters, Kavango East – Once Again, Kavango West – Rhino, Ohangwena – Ohangwena Nampol, Oshana – Khuse, Otjozondjupa – Dynamos, Zambezi – Space Age, Omusati – Fresh United, Oshikoto – Onathinge, Omaheke – Omaheke Nampol/Khomas – Swallows, Kunene – Once Again Football Academy, Erongo – Swakopmund.