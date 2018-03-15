Amateur boxers hard at training ahead of regional trials

Staff Reporter

Otjiwarongo-Under-20 amateur boxers in the Otjozondjupa Region are burning the midnight oil in preparation for the upcoming regional trials slated for Otjiwarongo later this month.

In an interview with Nampa earlier this week, Chairperson of the Otjozondjupa Regional Boxing Federation, Onesmus Kalipi, said a total of 35 young amateur boxers, four from Otavi, 10 from Okahandja, six from Okakarara and 15 from Otjiwarongo are to compete in the trials set for March 21.

“The trials will select the 10 finest amateur boxers to compete at national level in Windhoek from 12 to 16 May,” said Kalipi.

The boxers coming out unscathed from the national trials are to form part of the national team to represent Namibia at international tournaments, said Klipi, adding that members of the Namibia Sports Commission from Windhoek will also attend the trials at Otjiwarongo.

Entrance will be free of charge at the Paresis Show Grounds and Kalipi urged the general public to come out in large numbers to support their children.

Head coach of the Otjiwarongo Boxing Academy, Thomas Gabriel, was upbeat, saying all his 15 protégés have been hard at work with extensive training since the beginning of the year in preparation for the regional trials.

Gabriel expressed the hope of seeing half of his boxers in the national under-20 team that will, amongst others, represent Namibia at the African Games later this year.

“We are working on the boys’ physical and mental fitness, punching speed, movements and discipline,” Gabriel said.

Meanwhile, this year’s annual MTC Sunshine Boxing Cup is also to be staged at Otjiwarongo in May this year. – Nampa.