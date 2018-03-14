Women encouraged to take part in politics

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-The Deputy Mayor of Lüderitz Brigitte Frederick has encouraged fellow women to be the change that they want to be but that in order to bring about change they must also get into the existing political space that is mostly dominated by men.

Frederick further said the time is now for women to stand up and get involved in decision-making. “There is no other way you can be part of decision-making than to get involved in politics. I want to call on all of you present here – the young and old – to be recruited and take part in political matters, to be the voice for the voiceless,” she said to fellow women.

The deputy mayor made the remarks during last Thursday’s commemoration of International Woman’s Day that was marked at Benguela Hall in Lüderitz.

She said nothing comes on a silver platter as they have to work harder to be in decision-making positions. Frederick indicated woman are poorly represented at regional level, and although the country has made great strides in its quest to achieve gender equity there is still work to be done.

Therefore, she encouraged women to stand up and get actively involved in their sections/branches and district structures.

“Let us prepare ourselves for the upcoming elections in 2020 as no woman should feel left out,” Frederick emphasised.

She also noted that gender gaps that previously existed in the education sector among male and females are not so big anymore as more and more women are getting there and she commended women for making inroads in previously male-dominated sectors.

“However, we still have a lot to do because there are still so many women out there not even having primary education. Many women out there who cannot read and write and therefore are deprived of their constitutional right to vote,” lamented Frederick.

She further said despite some progress made the labour market continues to keep women out of some jobs and segregates against them as they are the lowest paid compared to their male colleagues. She also said women on the lower economic rung because some lower-paying jobs such as for cleaning are usually reserved for them.

“To the young women, now is the time to rise, you are not the leaders of tomorrow, you should be,” said the deputy mayor. //Kharas Governor Lucia Basson graced the event.