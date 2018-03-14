Students elated by MTC bursary awards

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Four students studying at various high institutions have been granted bursaries by the Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) for this year.

The award ceremony took place at the MTC head office yesterday leaving the students excited. “I feel truly blessed because I was chosen out of many students who applied for the bursary,” says Lysaendo Pretorius studying towards the Bachelor degree in Computer Science at Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), adding that as from now on he will do better in his studies to achieve his goals. Helaria Nghiikoko studying towards her Bachelor degree in Computer Science and Network Security at the Botswana University says she will strive to do better in the field of network security, information and data security, just to mention few. “Everything has its time, and everything happen because it was meant to,” says the excited Nghiikoko.

Petrus Haukongo studying towards his Bachelor degree in Electronics and Telecommunications at NUST, says he is very honoured to be one of the recipients. “I always had an interest in the telecommunications industry, and by receiving the bursary, this gave me an opportunity to be part of the number one and best communication provider in the country,” says Haukongo. Sherin Tshipena studying for a Bachelor degree in Accounting at the University of Namibia (Unam), says receiving this bursary made her realised that through hard work and persistence, anything is possible. “Words can’t express how happy and excited I am to be part of the number one growing telecommunication company in Namibia,” she says.

MTC is committed itself to aiding government’s effort towards national development goals of education in making sure that it offers study opportunities through its Bursary Development Scheme to deserving students. This commitment follows a disbursement process of bursaries by the communication entity to the tune N$450, 000 dollars to students studying Information Technology and Transmission Engineering related fields at universities for the academic year 2018. “MTC is committed to playing its role as a responsible and good corporate citizen and in doing this; the company is guided by the Sustainable Development Goals, the National Development Plan and applicable laws,” confirms Raymond Cloete, manager Human Resource Administrations.

For over 12 years, since 2006 MTC, through its MTC Bursary Training Scheme has contributed to societal development through social investments by providing relevant communication and technology solutions that promote socio-economic upliftment by providing bursaries worth N$7 million to over 50 students.