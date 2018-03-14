Registration opens for national skills competition

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-WorldSkills Namibia is calling on all eligible competitors and training institutions to register for the National Skills Competition.

Registration opened on Monday and closes on March 23 and can be done at any of the selection competition venues. The competition is open to all public and private training institutions and industry organisations. Young Namibians from various sectors and training providers are showcasing their technical and vocational skills at the national skills competition on September 17-22 in the capital. The Namibia Training Authority (NTA), through WorldSkills Namibia (WSN), announced the competition last week. The competition is an exciting platform where skilled young Namibians come together and showcase their skills by competing against one another. The first edition was held in September 2016, with 115 competitors from 26 vocational training institutions countrywide, competing for prestige in 10 different occupational skill areas and for participation in the WorldSkills Competition which took place in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

The second edition (NSC2018) is expected to attract over 150 competitors in 12 skill areas, with winners expected to represent Namibia at the next WorldSkills International Competition in Kazan, Russia next August. Marketing and Communication Coordinator of WorldSkills Namibia, Katrina Newaka, says to qualify for this year’s national competition, prospective competitors will only progress through countrywide selection competitions on April 27 – 28 at selected training institutions. She announced that the competition is also open to young members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), correctional services and other uniformed training institutions with an objective to promote skills in Namibia, irrespective of where such was acquired.

Application forms and detailed information can be accessed on these websites: www.worldskillsnamibia.na and www.nta.com.na, or from the WorldSkills Namibia offices or any of the listed selection competition venues.